Vietnamese military teams compete impressively at Army Games 2020

Service dog training team snatches prizes At noon on August 31, the closing ceremony of the “True friend” contest took place at Center 470, some 100km from Moscow, Russia. The Vietnamese service dog training team and their prizes The organizing panel of the contest presented the first prize to Russian and Uzbekistani teams. Belarusian and Algerian teams won second and third prizes, respectively. The Vietnamese service dog training team ranked fourth among the eight participating teams. Competing in the events for the first time, the Vietnamese service dog training team was awarded the third team prize in the exercise “marksman,” a silver medal for the pair of trainer Major Vu Khac Bien and service dog Mai Loc, and other medals for their competition efforts. Attentively, Lieutenant Colonel Le Manh Huong, head of the Vietnamese service dog training team was presented with a medal in recognition of his completion of mission as a referee. Additionally, the Vietnamese team won the first team prize in a friendly table-tennis tourney held during the games. According to the team leader, the team members acquired valuable experience during the games. The lessons learnt will be useful for them to better the training for both service… Read full this story
