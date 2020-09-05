The hospital was the site of a cluster of COVID-19 cases when a new outbreak hit Da Nang City in late July. Da Nang Hospital. (Photo for illustration) In a letter sent to the Vietnamese community in Italy, the Italy – Vietnam assistance association praised Vietnam’s efforts in controlling the pandemic. It noted that at the initial outbreak of COVID-19, Vietnam recorded only 415 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths. This success was attributable to the Government’s appropriate and timely preventive measures and communication work. However, after almost 100 days without any locally-transmitted cases, a new wave of COVID-19 began on July 25 from the central tourist city of Da Nang, it noted. The association decided to launch a fund-raising programme to support Da Nang hospital to overcome the challenging time. Source: VNA
- Long Beach City Council set to approve final proposal to reopen Community Hospital Tuesday, Feb. 19
- Local to run Boston Marathon in support of MassGeneral Hospital
- Vietnamese, Cambodian PMs say bilateral relationship is cohesive, durable and inseparable
- News24.com | What the four DA candidates vying for James Selfe's position have to offer
- Intermountain Healthcare Completes New Patient Tower As Part Of Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital Replacement Project
- J.M. Smucker Company to donate $500,000 to support Akron Children's Hospital literacy program
- Cleveland Clinic planning new hospital in Mentor
- St. Bernard Parish Hospital makes history with acid reflux procedure
- Most Rev. Dominic Luong, first Vietnamese-born U.S. bishop, celebrated as champion of refugees at standing-room-only funeral
- What’s next for Rose VL, Portland’s Vietnamese soup destination?
Vietnamese expats support Da Nang hospital in combating COVID-19 have 247 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.