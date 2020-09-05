The hospital was the site of a cluster of COVID-19 cases when a new outbreak hit Da Nang City in late July. Da Nang Hospital. (Photo for illustration) In a letter sent to the Vietnamese community in Italy, the Italy – Vietnam assistance association praised Vietnam’s efforts in controlling the pandemic. It noted that at the initial outbreak of COVID-19, Vietnam recorded only 415 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths. This success was attributable to the Government’s appropriate and timely preventive measures and communication work. However, after almost 100 days without any locally-transmitted cases, a new wave of COVID-19 began on July 25 from the central tourist city of Da Nang, it noted. The association decided to launch a fund-raising programme to support Da Nang hospital to overcome the challenging time. Source: VNA

Vietnamese expats support Da Nang hospital in combating COVID-19 have 247 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.