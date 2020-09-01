Vietnamese, Chinese businesses foster connections

The event drew Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong, Vietnamese Consul General in Shanghai Ninh Thanh Cong, and representatives of many Vietnamese and Chinese enterprises. Addressing the event, Minister Cuong noted that Vietnam and China share both land and sea border, and have similarities in politics, economic model and culture. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong addresses the conference China has become the most important market for Vietnam agro-forestry-fishery products, with two-way trade of the products reaching USD 11.3 billion in 2017 and USD 8.16 billion in the first nine months of 2018, he said. The minister added Vietnam is discussing with relevant Chinese ministries and sectors, including the General Administration of Customs and Ministry of Agriculture, on the recognition of each other’s regulations on quality management and quarantine procedures, thus creating more favorable conditions for import-export activities between the two countries, while facilitating the exports of tropical products such as vegetables, fruit, cashews, cassava, wooden products, coffee, aquatic products, milk, pork, and beef. With its active international integration, Vietnam will continue improving its investment environment to give better conditions for foreign enterprises, including those from China, to engage in the agricultural sector of… Read full this story

