Vietnamese celebs allegedly copy paste Victoria’s Secret models’ style

Singer Chi Pu (L) appears in her latest music video wearing an outfit similar to that of model Elsa Hosk. Chi Pu's stylist said he took inspiration from others before sending his ideas to Vietnamese designer Do Long, who made the dress. Hosk's dress was created by famous Greek fashion house Celia Kritharioti. Hosk, Swedish model and Victoria's Secret Angel, is an inspiration for a host of Vietnamese celebrities. Model Thuy Vi (L) once allegedly copied Hosk's outfits and pose. Biker shorts and a white button-up shirt from Hosk's collection was worn by Vietnamese actress Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc (L) and model Ngoc Trinh (R). Model Ngoc Trinh (L) with a dress similar to Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio's purple look. Model Hoang Hanh (R) said it was a coincidence when her black suit and pose resembled that of Latvian model Ieva Lagūna. The iconic H&M x Giambatista Valli fluffy pink dress of American model Kendall Jenner (middle) was allegedly "copied" by singers Toc Tien (L)…

