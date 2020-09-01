Vietnamese Ambassador meets Chinese State Counsellor

BEIJING– Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Sao Mai on Monday paid a courtesy call to Chinese State Councilor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe. Mai said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, ties between Việt Nam and China still grew stably with regular high-level exchanges and contacts in a flexible manner, stronger exchange and cooperation between ministries and localities, and positive results in economic, trade and investment links. He suggested that both sides should enhance flexible exchanges by the two countries’ military leaders, uphold existing cooperation mechanisms, especially border defence friendship exchange, as well as extend collaboration in fields of potential and demand towards deepening bilateral defence ties. Mai said amid complicated developments in the region and the world, both sides should follow common perceptions by the leaders of the two Parties and countries, properly settle disputes at sea by peaceful means, refrain from actions that could complicate the situation, respect legal and legitimate rights and interests of each side in line with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Wei, for his part, affirmed that the Party, Government, army and people of China treasure the development of friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation with the Vietnamese… Read full this story

