Students go to school in Nghe An (Photo: VNA) Sydney – A group of Vietnamese alumni living in Sydney, Australia joined a 21.5km-long walk to raise fund for poor Vietnamese children with a total amount of over 300 million VND (13,000 USD). The event was in response to an appeal for fund-raising walk by Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, a charity organisation founded in 2003 for disadvantaged children across Vietnam. As many as 28 members of 13 families, including five children aged 9-14, in a group named “New Sunlight for Children” joined the walk. VNA
- Bad Credit Tenant Loans - A Simple Way to Raise Funds
- 10 Ways to Raise Funds Quickly For Your Projects!
- Life Skills - The Key to Raising Happy, Successful Children
- Raise Funds Easily With Cheap Unsecured Tenant Loans
- How You Can Help Raise Funds For Your School, Favorite Charity Or Society? By Shopping!
- The 'Normal' Kid - Advice For Raising Siblings of Children With Autism Spectrum Disorder
- Slumping Economy Can Raise Anxiety in Children
- Daycare Fundraisers - Everlasting Benefits Beyond Just Raising Funds
- Teleseminars - A Great Way to Raise Funds For Your Non-Profit Organisation Or Charity
- Adverse Credit Secured Loans - No More a Hindrance to Raise Funds
Vietnamese alumni in Australia walk to raise fund for poor children have 191 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at September 14, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.