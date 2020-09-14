Vietnamese alumni in Australia walk to raise fund for poor children

Students go to school in Nghe An (Photo: VNA) Sydney – A group of Vietnamese alumni living in Sydney, Australia joined a 21.5km-long walk to raise fund for poor Vietnamese children with a total amount of over 300 million VND (13,000 USD). The event was in response to an appeal for fund-raising walk by Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, a charity organisation founded in 2003 for disadvantaged children across Vietnam. As many as 28 members of 13 families, including five children aged 9-14, in a group named “New Sunlight for Children” joined the walk. VNA

