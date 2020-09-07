Vietnam U16 second in Japan-ASEAN friendly football tourney

The squad, led by head coach Dinh The Nam, created plenty of opportunities during the match. However, Indonesia scored the only goal from the penalty spot. Vietnam’s national U16 team. Photo vff.org.vn​ After the tournament, the Vietnamese team will stay in Japan for two more days to attend cultural exchange programs. They will return home on March 14 to continue preparations for the 2018 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U16 Championship. The tournament featured 12 teams, 10 from ASEAN countries and two from Japan. Among the 18 members of the Vietnam U16 team, there are some players of the U15 squad, who won the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U15 Championship last year. The event was a warm-up ahead of the team’s 2018 AFC Championship campaign, slated for late September in Malaysia. Source: VNA

