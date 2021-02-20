Nation Vietnam to slap fines on those selling beer to people under 18 The Saigon Times Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020,10:11 (GMT+7) Vietnam to slap fines on those selling beer to people under 18The Saigon Times A traffic policeman uses a breathalyzer to test the alcohol level of a driver – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – People who sell beer and alcohol to those under 18 years of age will be fined VND500,000-1 million, according to Decree 98/2020/ND-CP that will take effect on October 15 and is a new regulation because the current Decree 185/2013/ND-CP only imposes fines on the sale of alcohol to underage people and does not cover beer. Moreover, people who sell beer and alcohol through vending machines or at banned locations such as educational and recreational venues to people under 18 will be fined VND3-5 million. Their vending machines and products will also be seized under the new decree. Those who employ people under 18 years for the production and sale of beer and alcohol will be fined VND3-5 million. Clause 29 of the decree regulates that people who provide inaccurate information about the impact of alcoholic drinks on health while selling drinks with an alcohol volume of below 5.5% and 5.5%… Read full this story
- The 10 best-selling beer brands in the world
- Vietnam To Fine People Who Use Social Media To 'Spread Lies' About The Government
- Vietnam to fine people for critical Facebook posts
- Global brewers line up bids for Vietnam’s Sabeco sale
- Here’s how 170-year-old beer maker Pabst is using predictive analytics to reinvent itself
- Jeff Bezos: STYLE influencer? Amazon billionaire's go-to $230 designer swim trucks SELL OUT after he was spotted wearing them on multiple occasions over the summer
- Smartmatic-TIM deal keeps people up all night
- Apple Gets Slapped With US$667,000 Fine In Taiwan For 'Fixing' iPhone Pricing
- The 10 richest people in finance
- The 18 best Wall Street bars
Vietnam to slap fines on those selling beer to people under 18 have 296 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at September 1, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.