Nation Vietnam to slap fines on those selling beer to people under 18 The Saigon Times Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020,10:11 (GMT+7) Vietnam to slap fines on those selling beer to people under 18The Saigon Times A traffic policeman uses a breathalyzer to test the alcohol level of a driver – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – People who sell beer and alcohol to those under 18 years of age will be fined VND500,000-1 million, according to Decree 98/2020/ND-CP that will take effect on October 15 and is a new regulation because the current Decree 185/2013/ND-CP only imposes fines on the sale of alcohol to underage people and does not cover beer. Moreover, people who sell beer and alcohol through vending machines or at banned locations such as educational and recreational venues to people under 18 will be fined VND3-5 million. Their vending machines and products will also be seized under the new decree. Those who employ people under 18 years for the production and sale of beer and alcohol will be fined VND3-5 million. Clause 29 of the decree regulates that people who provide inaccurate information about the impact of alcoholic drinks on health while selling drinks with an alcohol volume of below 5.5% and 5.5%… Read full this story

Vietnam to slap fines on those selling beer to people under 18 have 296 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at September 1, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.