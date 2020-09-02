Vietnam to import 100,000 tons of pork in Q1

Pork imports are needed to ensure stable supply and curb price escalation.

Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has assigned the agriculture ministry (MARD) to import 100,000 tons of finished pork in Q1.

Positive signs about the African Swine Fever (ASF) have been reported and farmers are likely to resume farming. However, the supply still is not high enough to satisfy demand in the immediate time. Therefore, the imports won’t affect domestic farming.

The nCoV epidemic has been spreading, affecting the lives of people all over the world.

Kim Chi

