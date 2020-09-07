Vietnam to host international U19 football tourney

PANO – Vietnam will respectively take on AS Roma, Japan and Tottenham at the international U19 football tournament, Nutifood Cup 2014, at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City from January 6th to 10th. On December 22nd, U19 Vietnam players gathered at the Ham Rong Sports Training Centre of the HAGL Arsenal JMG Football Academy in Gia Lai province for a short training course. On December 27th, they will play a friendly game with the academy’s football club before flying to Ho Chi Minh City on January 4th for the Nutifood Cup 2014. The participants will compete in a round robin format to select the champion, who will receive a US$ 100,000 prize. The tournament is a good opportunity for Vietnamese players to hone their skills. Translated by Van Hieu

