Vietnam to have trade defence early warning system by 2025

Vietnam plans to develop an early warning system for trade defence by 2025, aiming to promote sustainable exports. Vietnamese steel faced a number of trade defence investigations. Viet Nam plans to develop an early warning system for trade defence by 2020, aiming to promote sustainable exports. — Photo petrotimes.vn The goal was approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Sunday. Accordingly, by 2025, an information technology infrastructure system, analysis software and an e-portal would be completed to effectively operate the early warning system and to calculate dumping margins and analyse damages. The early warning system would provide support to investigators and relevant agencies in the investigation and handling of trade defence cases in domestic and foreign markets, as well as handling disputes at the World Trade Organisation. The system would contribute to protecting domestic production while actively avoiding and coping with trade defence lawsuits filed by foreign countries towards promoting sustainable exports. The project will upgrade the database of imported products under investigation by Viet Nam or imposed trade defence measures, products likely to avoiding trade defence measures, and products which witnessed sudden increases in imports and could cause damage to domestic production. This would help to enhance the… Read full this story

