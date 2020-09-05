Nation Vietnam sees no fresh Covid-19 cases, 19 new recoveries The Saigon Times Saturday, Sep 5, 2020,19:07 (GMT+7) Vietnam sees no fresh Covid-19 cases, 19 new recoveriesThe Saigon Times A health worker of a Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province hospital checks the health of a quarantined man. Vietnam diagnosed no new Covid-19 cases Saturday evening, September 5 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam’s Covid-19 infections still remained at 1,049 as no fresh cases were reported this evening, September 5, according to the Health Ministry. Also, 19 coronavirus patients have fully recovered and were discharged in the day from Danang Lung Hospital, Hoa Vang Medical Center in the central city of Danang and Quang Nam Central General Hospital in neighboring Quang Nam Province, bringing the country’s total recoveries to 805. As of now, the country has 691 locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19, with 551 of them being recorded since July 25. Besides this, 35 patients have died due to the novel coronavirus so far. Among the active cases, 26 have tested negative for the deadly virus once, 28 twice, and 38 three times. More than 43,100 people having close contact with coronavirus cases or returning from virus-hit areas are being put in quarantine. Share with your friends: … Read full this story
