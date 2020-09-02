Nation Vietnam sees no community-transmitted Covid-19 for fourth consecutive day The Saigon Times Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020,08:31 (GMT+7) Vietnam sees no community-transmitted Covid-19 for fourth consecutive dayThe Saigon Times Vietnamese citizens disinfect their hands after arriving at a quarantine center. Vietnam has reported no fresh Covid-19 cases from community transmission for four straight days – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Health Ministry has reported no fresh Covid-19 cases from community transmission for four straight days, keeping Vietnam’s total infections at 1,044 as of this morning, September 2. To date, 735 coronavirus patients have fully recovered, while 34 others have died of the novel coronavirus, with many of them suffering multiple underlying illnesses before contracting the deadly virus. The ministry said that coronavirus outbreaks in Danang, Quang Nam, Hai Duong have been put under control. However, the risk of community transmission still remains high. Local residents should keep practicing Covid-19 preventive measures, including wearing masks while going out, disinfecting hands regularly, maintaining a safe physical distance from others, not gathering in large numbers, and making health declarations. Up to now, 690 locally-transmitted cases have been recorded, with 550 of them linked to the Danang coronavirus hotspot since July 25. Among 273 active cases, 27 have… Read full this story

