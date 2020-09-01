Nation Vietnam reports no new Covid-19 infections Tuesday evening The Saigon Times Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020,19:11 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports no new Covid-19 infections Tuesday eveningThe Saigon Times A road is put on lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally stayed at 1,044 as of today, September 1 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – As no fresh Covid-19 cases were reported this evening, September 1, Vietnam’s coronavirus tally stayed unchanged at 1,044 to date, according to the Health Ministry. Also, 28 Covid-19 patients were confirmed as having recovered and were released from local hospitals in Danang, Hanoi, Quang Nam, and Hai Duong in the day. Up to now, the country has confirmed 690 Covid-19 cases by community transmission, with 550 of them linked to the Danang coronavirus hotspot since July 25. Among the country’s total infections, 735 cases have made a full recovery, 273 others are under treatment, and 34 have died of the novel coronavirus so far. Share with your friends:
