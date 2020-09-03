Nation Vietnam reports no fresh Covid-19 cases Thursday evening The Saigon Times Thursday, Sep 3, 2020,18:53 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports no fresh Covid-19 cases Thursday eveningThe Saigon Times Medical workers check the body temperature of residents before they enter a concentrated quarantine center. The Ministry of Health reported no new Covid-19 cases tonight, September 3 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health reported no new Covid-19 cases tonight, September 3, keeping the country’s tally unchanged at 1,046. Among the total infections, 755 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals, with nine patients declared free of Covid-19 today, while 35 others have died of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, to date. Of the total active cases, 23 patients have tested negative for the virus three times, while 76 others have tested negative once or twice. Some 63,650 individuals are now under quarantine in Vietnam, with over 1,000 people quarantined at local hospitals and over 15,940 others placed under quarantine at centralized centers. Share with your friends:

