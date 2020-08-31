Vietnam reports 33rd death related to COVID-19

The patient, who lived in Hai Chau district in central Da Nang city, had a number of underlying health conditions including heart problems, type-2 diabetes and chronic kidney failure. He died on August 31 morning at the Da Nang Lung Hospital. Photo for illustration The cause of death has been recorded as COVID-19, complications of septic shock, irreversible multi-organ failure, myocardial infarction, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, type-2 diabetes and chronic renal failure. Over the weekend, two other people died of coronavirus-related problems, including a 28-year-old man with leukaemia, the youngest fatality so far. On August 31 morning, no new cases of COVID-19 were recorded nationwide. Since the first cases were detected back in January, 1,040 people have tested positive for coronavirus with 695 patients making full recovery. Source: VNA

