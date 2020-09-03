Other News Vietnam repopulates pig herds after containing African swine fever epidemic The Saigon Times Thursday, Sep 3, 2020,18:17 (GMT+7) Vietnam repopulates pig herds after containing African swine fever epidemicThe Saigon Times Pork is sold at a wet market in Ha Tinh Province – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam is repopulating its pig herds as the African swine fever epidemic has been contained. Addressing a meeting this morning, September 3, Dr. Nguyen Van Long, vice head of the Department of Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, revealed that 199 communes of 19 cities and provinces nationwide had been hit by the epidemic. As of today, 98% of the communes had successfully contained the disease and can now repopulate their pig herds. “The African swine fever outbreak only occurred in small-scale pig farms that did not meet bio-security standards. Meanwhile, large-scale pig farms that meet these standards have been safe from the epidemic and are increasing their herds,” Long said. Thanks to the containment of the epidemic, the pork supply has risen significantly since mid-August. As a result, pork prices have fallen sharply to VND120,000-140,000 per kilo today. Live pig prices have dropped to below VND80,000 per kilo from the peak… Read full this story

