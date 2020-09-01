Vietnam protests against China’s live-fire drills in East Sea

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang Vietnam’s consistent view is that any activity carried out in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagos without its permission violates the country’s sovereignty over these two archipelagos, Hang said in response to reporters’ question regarding China’s recent military exercises in the East Sea, including firing ballistic missiles in the area. Such activity is only detrimental to peace, stability, order, security, safety, as well as freedom of aviation and navigation in the East Sea, she stressed. Last week Hang affirmed that military exercises China were conducting in the northeastern waters of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago violate the country’s sovereignty over the islands, running counter to the spirit of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and further complicating the situation. She went on to say that the move is detrimental to current negotiations between China and ASEAN on the Code of Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (COC) and the maintenance of a peaceful, stable, and co-operative environment in the area. China fired “carrier killer” ballistic missiles into the East Sea in what it calls a “warning to the United States” after the latter was said to… Read full this story

