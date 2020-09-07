Investment Vietnam needs US$8-10 billion for electricity investment annually The Saigon Times Monday, Sep 7, 2020,17:42 (GMT+7) Vietnam needs US$8-10 billion for electricity investment annuallyThe Saigon Times Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh speaks at the meeting – PHOTO: QDND.VN HCMC – Given the increasing demand for electricity, Vietnam needs US$8-10 billion for electricity investment annually, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said at a meeting this morning, September 7. “Vietnam’s electricity consumption would increase by some 8% annually in the 2021-2030 period. The country’s electricity output in 2030 is forecast to reach 138,000 MW, including 27% from coal-fired power, 19% from fossil fuel power, 18% from hydropower, 28% from wind and solar power, 5% from imported power and the remainder from other sources,” he said. The minister said Vietnam is facing a number of challenges for meeting the demand for electricity. The construction of traditional power plants has met less than 60% of the plan. Meanwhile, renewable energy is developing fast but the underdeveloped power transmission system has prevented it from reaching its full potential. Besides this, Vietnam is increasingly dependent on imported inputs for electricity production. “It is estimated that the country will need to import 60 million… Read full this story
