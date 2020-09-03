Vietnam lose to Morocco in Davis Cup play-offs

Vietnam lost to the hosts Morocco 3-0 in the Davis Cup’s World Group II Play-offs on Saturday. Ly Hoang Nam competes in the Davis Cup’s World Group II Play-offs. Photo VTF The matches were held on a clay court at the Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech in Marrakech. Vietnamese players lost to their rivals in two men’s singles matches. Top player Ly Hoang Nam was defeated by Lamine Ouahab 3-6, 2-6, while Nguyen Van Phuong also lost to Adam Moundir, No 1 seed of the hosts, 1-6, 4-6. In the men’s doubles category, the hosts beat Nam and veteran Le Quoc Khanh 6-4, 6-1. “Before the tournament, we had absolutely no information about the players of Morocco, but all their players are listed on the ATP rankings, while Vietnam only have one player. That is Nam,” said captain Truong Quang Vu. “We also played on clay, which is the forte of our opponents, so it was not too difficult to understand why Morocco were better than Vietnam. However, our athletes have performed as hard as they can. In the coming time, we will train hard to prepare for the next tournament,” said Vu. VNS Vietnam’s top tennis player advances in… Read full this story
