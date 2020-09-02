Vietnam – Land of opportunity

Guido Romagnoli – Founder and director, Inxtead Consulting As a foreign investor, I feel honoured to witness the ongoing great achievements of Vietnam and take part in the 75th celebration of the country’s independence and the 35th year of doi moi. Reform efforts in past years have constantly improved the business climate, thereby attracting more investment for development. Coming from Europe, I have been impressed by the leapfrogging progress in the fields of tourism, telecoms, banking, transportation, real estate, healthcare, and education – all sectors that are now comparable with the world’s best. The leadership understood that to sustain all this growth, investment in human capital is key and I am grateful for the support received to start up my company. Through coaching and mentoring, we prepare young Vietnamese business leaders to successfully deal with foreign companies and investors especially now that ASEAN, Trans-Pacific, and EU free trade agreements are in full force. Vietnam has learned that while it is important to look at past achievements, it is even more important to look at the future. The international business community, especially during this time of uncertainty, expect stability in legal frameworks, taxation, and flexibility in the international movement of capital… Read full this story

