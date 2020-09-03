Trade Vietnam issues 7,200 C/O for exports to EU since EVFTA takes effect The Saigon Times Thursday, Sep 3, 2020,17:06 (GMT+7) Vietnam issues 7,200 C/O for exports to EU since EVFTA takes effectThe Saigon Times Employees are at work at a garment company, whose products are exported to the EU – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Authorized organizations have issued more than 7,200 EUR.1 certificates of origin (C/O) for goods worth US$277 million shipped from Vietnam to 28 member countries of the European Union since the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect on August 1. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnamese products that have obtained the EUR.1 C/O include footwear, seafood, plastics, coffee, garments, handbags, suitcases, vegetables, bamboo products and others. Many of the containers have arrived in the EU, passed the customs clearance and enjoyed incentives as regulated by the EVFTA. The major import markets are countries that have seaports and serve as logistics hubs of the EU such as Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, France and the United Kingdom. Some Vietnamese exporters were previously worried that the C/O color, which is not exactly as green as mandated by the EU’s standards, would prevent them from enjoying preferential tariffs in some… Read full this story

