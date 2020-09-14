Vietnam in the late 19th century through a lens

At the end of the 19th century southern women preferred “ao ngu than” (five-piece ao dai) and beaded jewelry. According to designer Sy Hoang, rich women used to wear this type of ao dai, with four layers representing the parents of the wife and husband and the fifth, the wearer. The tunic also had five buttons, symbolic of the five qualities everyone should have – nhan (kindness), le (decorum), nghia (uprightness), tri (wisdom) and tin (faithfulness).: Annam – Tonkin”, by Dieulefils, who was a soldier in Indochina before returning to Vietnam in 1888 to follow his passion for photography. Southern women eat a daily meal. Rich urban people used to wear the ao dai to differentiate themselves from poorer ones. The ao ngu than was popular until the early 20th century, when another kind of ao dai with westernized features was introduced. A Saigon official with long nails symbolizing intellectuals’ traditional exemption from manual labor. Many Confucians also believed that since their bodies were a gift from their parents, they had to keep it as unchanged as possible. Members of the ethnic Chinese community (Hoa) in Saigon’s Cho Lon area prepare ducks for cooking. Cho Lon was formed between the… Read full this story

