Nation Vietnam announces 35th Covid-19 fatality The Saigon Times Thursday, Sep 3, 2020,16:23 (GMT+7) Vietnam announces 35th Covid-19 fatalityThe Saigon Times A quarantine area for suspected Covid-19 cases at a Hanoi-based hospital. Vietnam’s Covid-19 death toll has risen to 35 as of this afternoon, September 3 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – An 83-year-old Covid-19 patient, who had been suffering from various underlying illnesses, died at the Hoa Vang Medical Center in the central city of Danang this morning, September 3, taking Vietnam’s coronavirus death toll to 35 to date, confirmed the Health Ministry. The patient died of severe pneumonia, respiratory failure caused by Covid-19, and blood infection. The deceased had a medical history of end-stage chronic kidney failure, hypertension and gastrointestinal bleeding. Until now, the country has reported 1,046 Covid-19 cases, with 746 of them having recovered, 262 undergoing treatment and 35 having succumbed to the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Share with your friends:

Vietnam announces 35th Covid-19 fatality have 213 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at September 3, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.