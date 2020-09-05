Hoang Liet Primary School begins the new school year In the 2020-2021 academic year, the education sector applies a new curriculum for first graders, while making preparations to gradually move classes towards the new education targets of improving the capacity and virtue of students. In Hanoi, there are about 2,800 schools with over 2.1 million students in the new school year, an increase of 68,000 from the previous year. Hanoi plans to have an additional 44 schools, six of which have already been put into operation while 38 others will be completed within the school year. Vuong Dinh Hue, Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee, beat the drum to begin the 2020-2021 school year at Giang Vo Secondary School in Hanoi Schools also held shorter ceremonies to begin the term to prevent the spread of the pandemic. To prevent a virus outbreak, only a few representatives of classes were required to attend their schools’ welcoming ceremony. Hoang Liet Primary School has made thorough preparations to welcome new first graders and to prevent the pandemic. The school was surrounded with flags and flowers, overwhelmed by the smiles and radiant faces of pupils. Nguyen Thi Thu Hang, who is the form teacher of a Grade… Read full this story

Vietnam: 23 million students begin new school year amid COVID-19 have 302 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at September 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.