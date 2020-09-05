Hoang Liet Primary School begins the new school year In the 2020-2021 academic year, the education sector applies a new curriculum for first graders, while making preparations to gradually move classes towards the new education targets of improving the capacity and virtue of students. In Hanoi, there are about 2,800 schools with over 2.1 million students in the new school year, an increase of 68,000 from the previous year. Hanoi plans to have an additional 44 schools, six of which have already been put into operation while 38 others will be completed within the school year. Vuong Dinh Hue, Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee, beat the drum to begin the 2020-2021 school year at Giang Vo Secondary School in Hanoi Schools also held shorter ceremonies to begin the term to prevent the spread of the pandemic. To prevent a virus outbreak, only a few representatives of classes were required to attend their schools’ welcoming ceremony. Hoang Liet Primary School has made thorough preparations to welcome new first graders and to prevent the pandemic. The school was surrounded with flags and flowers, overwhelmed by the smiles and radiant faces of pupils. Nguyen Thi Thu Hang, who is the form teacher of a Grade… Read full this story
- High school student saves for two years to buy electric wheelchair for friend
- Start the new tax year with your eyes wide open
- New school scheme to deliver better supports to pupils with additional needs to be trialled from September
- Extra money going in and coming out of pay packets as new tax year starts
- Draft of new school curriculum published
- No return to Leinster on the horizon as Joey Carbery signs new two-year contract with Munster
- Happy new tax year!
- 14 cash Isa offers disappear since the start of the new tax year
- Thousands of students worldwide skip school in 'strike' against climate change
- New schools planned for Suffolk
Vietnam: 23 million students begin new school year amid COVID-19 have 302 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at September 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.