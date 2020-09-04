Vietjet kicks off self-handling ground operations amid pandemic

Vietjet has begun self-handling ground operations at Hanoi The move aims to improve the airline’s service quality, independently and flexibly adjust its own flight schedule to meet seasonal flight operations, especially in peak season, and effectively manage its operation costs. It would also help to unify Vietjet’s image and brand recognition, as well as ensure the airline’s thorough and safe operations. “The launch of Vietjet ground services in Hanoi today is one of the milestones of Vietjet’s strategic development to indeed optimise our cost-reducing opportunities while enhancing ground handling service quality and facilitating more sources of revenue,” said Vietjet vice president Nguyen Thanh Son. Vietjet is currently one of the largest airlines in Vietnam in terms of domestic flight frequency, particularly at Noi Bai International Airport. The carrier operates over 30 domestic and international routes from and to the airport, serving thousands of passengers daily. Noi Bai is hence selected as the first airport for Vietjet to handle its own ground services, paving the way for the airline’s further service expansion in the future. By setting up its own ground handling services when the aviation industry was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietjet has proved to be an airline of… Read full this story

