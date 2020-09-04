Viet Nam’s production decreases for second month running in August

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic led to declines in both output and new orders for the Vietnamese manufacturing industry in August. — Photo baoninhthuan.com.vn The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 45.7 in August from 47.6 in July as the effects of COVID-19 led to a deterioration of business conditions in the country’s manufacturing sector, the latest survey by IHS Markit released this week showed. This represented a second successive deterioration in the health of the manufacturing sector after a return to growth had been signalled in June. Although marked, the latest decline in business conditions was much less severe than that seen during the worst of the COVID-19 related downturn in April. According to the survey, respondents indicated that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic led to declines in both output and new orders. New business decreased at a solid pace amid reports of weak customer demand. Data also pointed to a sharp reduction in new export orders, and one that was faster than that seen for total new business. The latest reduction in manufacturing output was the eighth in the past nine months, and faster than that seen in July. All three broad sectors posted… Read full this story

