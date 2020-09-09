Việt Nam needs to pay more attention to improving its infrastructure and increasing connectivity to attract FDI. — VNA/VNS Photo Danh Lam HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam needed to improve its infrastructure in order to attract more FDI, a webinar heard on Monday. Themed “Capitalising on Vietnam’s Investment Opportunities Post COVID-19”, the webinar drew senior leaders from businesses and organisations across Asia, Europe and the US. Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng said that trade conflicts among major economies had forced international corporations and enterprises to relocate to avoid high taxes. The COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences had made countries, international corporations and businesses speed up their investment restructuring plans to avoid dependence on one country or partner. Many countries had already issued preferential policies and support packages to retain as well as attract foreign investors. Dũng said Việt Nam had been taking drastic measures to meet investors’ requirements such as preparing land funds, factories, energy facilities and incentive packages for large projects that applied advanced technology. The country had also created conditions for Vietnamese businesses to join the global value chain. “With its existing competitive advantages, strong reforms of the investment environment and increasing international position, and positive and effective anti-COVID-19 measures, Việt Nam has been highly appreciated by the world community, becoming… Read full this story

Việt Nam urged to improve infrastructure to attract more FDI have 314 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 9, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.