Viet Nam to face power shortages

The Ministry of Industry and is Trade is studying operational solutions to maximise the use of existing power sources and enhance the development of renewable energy. — VNA/VNS Photo Viet Nam would face the risk of power shortages from 2021-25 due to slow progress at many large power projects both in the northern and southern regions, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT). A report submitted by the National Assembly's Economic Committee on the current situation and solutions for electricity development towards 2030 to meet the requirements of socio-economic development showed that high economic growth over the past two decades had caused electricity demand to jump. Electricity output increased by about 10 times from 1990 to 2019. A series of projects have been launched in accordance with a power master plan to meet the demand. The average growth rate of electricity sources from 2011-15 reached 13 per cent a year. However, from 2016-19 the growth of power source construction decreased significantly with a yearly average of only 8 per cent, of which the biggest decrease was hydropower (5 per cent) and coal thermal power (10 per cent). Notably, 10 major power projects were supposed to go into operation…

