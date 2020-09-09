Việt Nam reports five new imported cases, more recoveries

Four COVID-19 patients at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nôi’s Đông Anh District were announced to make full recovery on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — For seven days in a row, there have been no new community transmissions of COVID-19 in Việt Nam. This is the first time the country has gone a week without any local infections since the second outbreak hit Đà Nẵng in late July. The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control revealed on Wednesday there have been five new cases, but all imported in patients returning to the country on repatriation flights. Among the new cases are a four-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy who, like the other cases, returned to Việt Nam from Ukraine on September 1 on flight VN28 via Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City. All passengers and crew on the flight were quarantined upon arrival. Other than the children, the rest of the imported cases are a 60-year-old woman from Nam Sách District, Hải Dương Province, a 30 -year-old-man and from Thuận Thành District in Bắc Ninh Province and a 37-year-old woman from Bình Giang District in Hải Dương Province. They all tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 by the… Read full this story

