Việt Nam ready for AIPA41

NA vice chairwoman Tòng Thị Phóng hosts ambassadors, heads of the diplomatic missions of ASEAN member states, and observers and guests of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Friday. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA41) will be held as a teleconference for the first time between September 8 and 10 under the theme 'Parliamentary Diplomacy for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community'. Preparations for the event from the host Việt Nam are completed, Nguyễn Văn Giàu, chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for External Relations, said at a press briefing on Friday. This will be the third time Việt Nam has acted as host of AIPA General Assembly and held the Chairmanship of the AIPA, after 2002 and 2010. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese NA's switch to virtual meetings expresses Việt Nam's flexibility, responsibility and determination, said Nguyễn Mạnh Tiến, vice chairman of the NA's Committee for External Relations. The virtual organisation also demonstrates Việt Nam's capacity to meet technical requirements in terms of digital technology and the internet, he said. According to Nguyễn Văn Giàu, deputy head of AIPA41's National Steering Committee and the Organising Board, the AIPA41 General Assembly…

