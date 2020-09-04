Việt Nam needs to ramp up COVID-19 testing capacity to keep economy going

Specimens that were taken from quarantined people after coming into close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases being processed at Thanh Nhàn Hospital, one of the 13 designated COVID-19 testing facilities in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — Health experts agreed that Việt Nam needs a new COVID-19 testing strategy that can effectively and swiftly detect virus carriers, in order to keep socio-economic activities going. Professor Đặng Đức Anh, Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, said at Thursday’s meeting of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, that the country needs to develop a system of antigen testing at places like airports, border gates, and centralised quarantine facilities. Antigen testing can tell whether the tested is a current carrier of the coronavirus, while antibody tests only show if one has been infected by the virus in the past. The antigen testing, while a bit less accurate compared to molecular tests like RT-PCR but given that this diagnosis usually return the results the same day or longer, the few hours of waiting time for the antigen method is preferable in screening large amounts of people especially in quarantine areas and foreign entries into Việt Nam,… Read full this story
- COVID-19 testing capacity increases with antigen test
- Việt Nam named best COVID-19 fighter globally by Politico
- Lagos spent about N800M on 16,000 COVID-19 tests so far ― Commissioner claims
- Lagos spent about N800M on 16,000 COVID-19 tests so far – Commissioner claims
- In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
- Santa Clara County Offers New, Expanded COVID-19 Testing In Areas With Higher Rate Of Cases
- BMC issues revised guidelines for COVID-19 testing: Pregnant women likely to deliver in next 5 days to be tested
- Telangana High Court allows COVID-19 tests, treatment in private sector
- Mnuchin sees 'strong likelihood' of needing another COVID-19 relief bill
- IT solutions provider ESDS launches AA+ Covid 19 testing solution
Việt Nam needs to ramp up COVID-19 testing capacity to keep economy going have 322 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 4, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.