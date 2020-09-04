Việt Nam needs to ramp up COVID-19 testing capacity to keep economy going

Specimens that were taken from quarantined people after coming into close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases being processed at Thanh Nhàn Hospital, one of the 13 designated COVID-19 testing facilities in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — Health experts agreed that Việt Nam needs a new COVID-19 testing strategy that can effectively and swiftly detect virus carriers, in order to keep socio-economic activities going. Professor Đặng Đức Anh, Director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, said at Thursday’s meeting of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, that the country needs to develop a system of antigen testing at places like airports, border gates, and centralised quarantine facilities. Antigen testing can tell whether the tested is a current carrier of the coronavirus, while antibody tests only show if one has been infected by the virus in the past. The antigen testing, while a bit less accurate compared to molecular tests like RT-PCR but given that this diagnosis usually return the results the same day or longer, the few hours of waiting time for the antigen method is preferable in screening large amounts of people especially in quarantine areas and foreign entries into Việt Nam,… Read full this story

