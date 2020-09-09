Versatility letting retail grow anew

Shopping habits are expected to upend on a massive scale later this year,Photo: Le Toan In the first eight months of the year, retail sales increased 4 per cent on-year to VND2.55 quadrillion ($110.87 billion), showing signs of socioeconomic recovery. Economist Dinh Trong Thinh told VIR that the increase is much lower than in previous years. However, any growth is good news in the context of the pandemic, as during social distancing, entire manufacturing and trade activities were disrupted. In addition, the income of a large portion of the populace decreased, leading to a reduction in the consumption of non-essential goods. “Thus, the 4 per cent rise reflects the efforts of manufacturers to maintain operations as well as the efforts of the distribution and marketing segment to bring goods to customers,” Thinh said. The pandemic was the last drop in a cup filled with massive debts and shifting shopping habits, triggering bankruptcies and store closures in the past eight months. As a result, JCPenney, Gap, Victoria’s Secret, and more than 40 other retailers were forced to close thousands of stores. Despite the outbreak, Vietnam is expected to remain one of the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia. This is due in… Read full this story

