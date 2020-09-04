Minh Nguyen, partner at accounting and tax advisors Mazars in Vietnam Foreign direct investment (FDI) has proved to be a key role in the development of Vietnam over the past few decades. But in the current global economy and trade situation, Vietnam needs to have a significant step up to attract FDI in a more effective way, especially in reform of its investment legal platform and environment. The country has made significant steps over the years with gradual set-up of a legal framework of Civil Code, Law on Commercial, Law on Enterprises, and Law on Securities, as well as some bilateral trade agreements including one with the United States and all the changes that this entailed. It then followed up with another brave stand – accession to the World Trade Organization. Thanks to these, the business climate has improved much, thus rapidly changing Vietnam’s attractiveness and Western interest in pouring money into Vietnam. In 1995, the total amount of FDI licensed was only $3.5 billion, thus that type of investment has come a long way in 25 years. Now, foreign-invested projects now contribute about 20 per cent of Vietnam’s GDP. Foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs) now account for 68 per cent of… Read full this story

Utilising business angels to grow the startup ecosystem have 280 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at September 4, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.