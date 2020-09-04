US election 2020: Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign

The decision clears the way for Joe Biden to become the Democratic nominee who faces Donald Trump. Mr Sanders, 78, told supporters on Wednesday he saw no feasible path to get enough votes to win the nomination. An early front-runner, the Vermont senator found success with young voters, but slipped behind Mr Biden in recent weeks. He helped make healthcare and income inequalities key election issues. Among the most left-leaning candidates during this year’s election cycle, the self-described ‘Democratic socialist’ campaigned on policies including healthcare for all, free public college, raising taxes on the wealthy and increasing minimum wage. Mr Sanders, an Independent, had sought the Democratic presidential nomination before, losing out in 2016 to Hillary Clinton. In both elections, he found favour with young voters who embraced his calls for a political ‘revolution’. He won endorsements from a number of celebrities, including Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Mark Ruffalo and Dick Van Dyke. While Mr Sanders saw support from younger voters, he failed to win key African-American voters across the southern states in the 2020 Democratic primary elections. In recent weeks, he had been hosting campaign events through online live streams due to health concerns from the Covid-19… Read full this story

