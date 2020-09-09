URC Vietnam committed to the mission of ‘no one left behind’ during the second wave of Covid-19

URC Vietnam actively joined hands in fighting Covid-19 since the very beginning of this combat in Vietnam In the past few weeks, Vietnam has witnessed the second wave of Covid-19, starting from central region. The resurgence struck the whole country with its significant impact, not only on the public healthcare but also on economic and social welfare. The government is mobilizing all workforces from medical staff to border guards to monitor and control the disease. Hence, it is a high time for everyone to join hands and fight together to win this combat. As one of the leading food and beverage producers in Vietnam, URC Vietnam takes responsibility to join hands with relevant authorities and frontline workforces to overcome this challenging period. Since the very beginning of this combat during April 2020, the company had donated 01 billion VND to Covid-19 Fighting Fund of Tuoi Tre Newspaper in tandem with Ho Chi Minh City Young Businessman Association. It also partnered with the Hope Foundation of VnExpress newspaper to donate 700 million VND to frontline workforce, in which, more than 50.000 bottles of C2 ready-to-drink tea were directly handed over by URC Vietnam to quarantine camps and border posts in Ha… Read full this story

