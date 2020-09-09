Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc speaks at the opening ceremony of the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting (AMM) held in Hà Nội on Wednesday morning. VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc called for solidarity among ASEAN members to deal with challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and a complicated geopolitical and economic environment. He made the statement during the opening ceremony of the regional block’s 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting (AMM) held in Hà Nội on Wednesday morning. “2020 will end in just four months while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold in a complex manner, and our people and businesses continue to be outstretched by its repercussions,” he said. “The regional geo-political and geo-economic landscape, including the South China Sea, is witnessing growing volatilities that are detrimental to peace and stability.” To ensure the continuity of the achieved results, PM Phúc suggested ASEAN foreign ministers promote a number of priorities including continuing upholding ASEAN’s solidarity and unity in order to successfully realise the blueprints for the ASEAN Community Vision 2025. It was necessary to raise the effectiveness of the ASEAN Charter implementation and that of the ASEAN sectoral bodies. This would enable countries to… Read full this story

Upholding solidarity needed to cope with complex landscape: PM have 296 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 9, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.