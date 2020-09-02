Unlocking Vietnam’s immense fintech potential

The Vietnamese fintech scene is flourishing, drawing in local and international investors alike, photo Le Toan FPT Telecom was last week granted a licence by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) after two years as a non-bank intermediary payment service, with its soon-to-be-launched Foxpay as the core product. Since the beginning of 2020, the SBV has approved two other non-bank firms, Gpay and Vindiva, to provide payment services. Vietnam is now home to more than 150 fintech firms, rising from 40 in 2016. Thirty-five of them operate in payment and 40 in peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, while others have provided banking support services without directly collecting fees from end-users. “Foxpay is slated to deliver seamless services to clients, including e-payment gateway, e-wallet, and special payment intermediaries services,” FPT Telecom noted. The potential for cashless payment in Vietnam is enormous thanks to the growing middle class and rapidly improving telecom infrastructure. Some 70 per cent of the population is still unbanked, especially in remote areas, and at least half of the total population has access to the internet. Only around 37 per cent of Vietnamese consumers are using contactless card payments and around 42 per cent are making mobile contactless payments, cited… Read full this story

