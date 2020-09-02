Two new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday evening, 11 recoveries

Transport ministry proposes resuming international flightsNo new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday morningNearly 350 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from US33rd COVID-19 death in Việt NamNo new COVID-19 cases in Việt Nam on August 31 morning Health workers disinfect the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nội’s Đông Anh District. One of the two new COVID-19 patients confirmed on Wednesday is a man from Hải Dương who has been transferred to the hospital for treatment. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on Wednesday two new COVID-19 patients were confirmed and 11 given the all-clear. One of the two new cases is a local infection in Hải Dương Province. The 72-year-old man was taken to the Hải Dương General Hospital on Monday after showing symptoms of fever, headache and exhaustion. He was confirmed positive with SARS-CoV-2 twice in Hải Dương and Hà Nội on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. The man has been taken to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nội’s Đông Anh District for treatment. Hải Dương Province People’s Committee on Wednesday decided to isolate a residential area in Khay hamlet, Thống Nhất Commune in Gia Lộc… Read full this story

