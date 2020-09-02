Nation Two more Covid-19 cases confirmed The Saigon Times Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020,18:51 (GMT+7) Two more Covid-19 cases confirmedThe Saigon Times A medical worker performs a Covid-19 test – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control confirmed two fresh Covid-19 cases, including one locally-transmitted and one imported case, this afternoon, September 2, taking the country’s tally to 1,046. The 1045th patient is a 72-year-old man residing in Thong Nhat Commune, Gia Loc District, Hai Duong Province. The patient developed Covid-19 symptoms such as fever, fatigue and headache on August 19 and was taken to Hai Duong Province General Hospital for Covid-19 testing and quarantine on August 30. He has been transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases for Covid-19 treatment. The Hai Duong Province authorities have decided to put a residential area in Thong Nhat Commune under lockdown for 28 days, starting from midnight, to prevent Covid-19 from spreading. The area covers 0.4 square kilometer and is home to 36 households with 136 people. The 1046th patient, a 30-year-old man, was found in Khanh Hoa Province. He was a seafarer on Nippon Maru ship, which travelled from Japan and docked at Nha Trang port on August… Read full this story
