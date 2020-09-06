Troubled foreign citizen flown ashore for treatment

The helicopter is about to land on the helipad of the vessel to receive the patient Earlier, at noon on the same day, the corporation was ordered to conduct a medical emergency flight for a Malaysian citizen having an accident while on a vessel en route from Malaysia to Taiwan (China). The ship was some 200km from Chu Lai airport. The flight crew and local medical forces carry the patient after landing at Chu Lai airport The corporation promptly devised an emergency flight plan in which the flight crew including Senior Colonel Tran Quang Tuan and Major Tran Lam Son, both are level-1 pilots would fly modern helicopter EC-155B1 coded VN-8624. The helicopter took off from Gia Lam heliport at 11:58 and landed on the helipad of the vessel at 17:17. Right after the helicopter with the patient on board landed at Chu Lai airport at 18:25, the patient was hospitalized under the support of local medical forces. The helicopter returned to Gia Lam heliport at 22:36, completing its mission. The helicopter lands at Gia Lam heliport, completing its medical emergency flight mission Over the past years, the corporation has conducted a number of medical emergency flights at sea despite… Read full this story

