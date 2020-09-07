Trial begins over deaths of policemen in Đồng Tâm

Defendants (in light blue shirts) at the trial on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn HÀ NỘI — The trial of 29 villagers accused of involvement in the murder of three policemen in Đồng Tâm Commune of Ha Noi’s Mỹ Đức District opened on Monday. All the defendants are residents of Hoành and Đồng Mít hamlets. Among them, 25 face the charge of murder while the four others are accused of resisting on-duty officers. Representatives of the People’s Committee of Đồng Tâm Commune, the People’s Committee of Mỹ Đức District and families of the victims were present at the trial. There are 33 lawyers defending the accused and three others representing the victims’ families. According to the procuracy’s indictment, despite being aware the land in Sênh Field of Đồng Tâm Commune was used for defence purpose under the management of the Ministry of National Defence as confirmed by the Hà Nội Inspectorate and the Government Inspectorate, in 2013, Lê Đình Kình, born in 1936, a resident in Hoành Hamlet and some others set up a so-called “group of consensus” to re-occupy and divide the land lot among themselves. They allegedly frequently incited locals to file complaints about the Đồng Tâm administration’s land management and use,… Read full this story

