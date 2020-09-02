Transport ministry proposes resuming international flights

A plane take off from Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Flights from Việt Nam to a number of destinations in Asia could be in operation in two weeks’ time – as the Ministry of Transport will today submit detailed plans to resume international air travel. Officials from the ministry are expected to submit a proposal on resuming commercial flights to some Asian countries to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. If given the green light, it could mean flights to Japan, South Korea, Guangzhou and Taiwan (China), Cambodia, and Laos could resume this month. Officials from a number of ministries and departments on Tuesday discussed plans to resume international flights, but there are still a number of stipulations that need to be addressed. All passengers boarding flights to Việt Nam will be subject to a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days, the health ministry said. This requires the defence ministry to make sure their quarantine camps in Hà Nội, HCM City and Cần Thơ will be capable of accommodating some 10,400 people.

