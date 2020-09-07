Nation Trains restart picking up/dropping off passengers in Danang The Saigon Times Monday, Sep 7, 2020,19:32 (GMT+7) Trains restart picking up/dropping off passengers in DanangThe Saigon Times Some taxis are seen picking up passengers arriving at Danang Station. The railway sector has resumed train services from/to Danang City to meet the travel demand – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – After over one month of suspension as a result of the social distancing order due to the second wave of Covid-19, the railway sector has resumed train services from and to Danang City to meet the travel demand. Train services at Danang Station will resume from today, September 7, according to Hanoi Railway Transport JSC. SE1/2 and SE7/8 north-south trains are allowed to stop at Danang Station to pick up or drop off passengers, VietnamPlus news site reported. The SE1 train arrives in the city at 1.22 p.m. and leaves at 1.42 p.m., while the SE2 train arrives at Danang Station at 1.37 p.m. and leaves at 2.00 p.m. The SE7 and SE8 trains arrive in the city at 10.27 p.m. and 11.00 p.m., respectively. Train passengers have been told to strictly follow Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures, including making health declarations before boarding trains,… Read full this story

Trains restart picking up/dropping off passengers in Danang have 333 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at September 7, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.