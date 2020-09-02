Train for Hanoi’s 2nd metro route to arrive next month

It will be shipped from France to the northern port city of Hai Phong and displayed at S1 station in Nhon, 15 kilometers from the city downtown, for the public to see, according to the Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB).The train would be tested for several months before the start of commercial operations next year, Nguyen Trung Hieu, deputy head of the MRB, said.It will be the first of 10 trains to be bought for the Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station route, each with four cars, a length of 78 meters and capacity of 950 passengers.The route will run 12.5 kilometers from Nhon in the western district of Nam Tu Liem, via Kim Ma Street to the Hanoi Railway Station in the downtown area.It will run 8.5 kilometers on elevated tracks and the remaining four kilometers underground. The underground section will be ready in 2023.The route is now 65 percent complete, including 80 percent on the elevated section.MRB is recruiting 447 workers, of whom 21 will be sent to France for training.

