Traffic safety must be ensured in face of COVID-19: PM Phuc

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered relevant ministries, authorities and heads of the provincial and centrally-run cities to exert efforts so as to ensure traffic safety in face of the raging COVID-19 pandemic. In a document, the leader ordered them to ensure traffic safety and seriously implement provisions on the fight and control of the pandemic for students taking the two-day 2020 high school graduation exam. On August 9, nearly 867,000 throughout the country started their first day of the exam. The preparation and holding of the exam were ensured to facilitate them and prevent the spread of the pandemic. The PM said authorities must prepare suitable transport plans to ensure the need for travel as well as for pandemic prevention in the coming National Day (September 2) and the start of the new school year which will come only days after that. Transport service providers must absolutely abide by legal provisions on this work, he said, adding localities must deal with problems on key roads prone to accidents in the days to come. Besides, local authorities need to intensify the communications work on traffic safety and pandemic fight to help improve the people’s awareness on this matter, PM… Read full this story

