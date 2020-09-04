Other News Traditional fish sauce association established The Saigon Times Friday, Sep 4, 2020,17:28 (GMT+7) Traditional fish sauce association establishedThe Saigon Times Containers of fish sauce are seen in Nam Dinh Province. The Traditional Fish Sauce Association has been established – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Three years after it applied for a license, the Traditional Fish Sauce Association was established. Le Ngoc Anh, the owner of the Le Gia fish sauce brand, a member of the advocacy group seeking the establishment of the association, told Nguoi Lao Dong Online today, September 4, that the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued the decision allowing the setting up of the Vietnam Traditional Fish Sauce Association on September 3. Under the decision, the association, which is an industry organization, operates in line with the rules and regulations passed by the Minister of Home Affairs. It took time for the traditional fish sauce association to be established as the association applied for a license three years ago at the same time that another application for the establishment of the Vietnam Fish Sauce Association was also submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs. A plan to merge the two associations failed, leading to the issuance of the decision to… Read full this story
