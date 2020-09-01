Corporate Tourism firm fined over VND300 million for deforestation in Quang Tri The Saigon Times Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020,15:16 (GMT+7) Tourism firm fined over VND300 million for deforestation in Quang TriThe Saigon Times An eco-tourism project of Song Hien Tourist Services Trading Company encroaches on the Ru Linh special-use forest in Quang Tri Province. The tourism firm has been fined over VND300 million for the deforestation – PHOTO: TTO HCMC – The Song Hien Tourist Services Trading Company in the central province of Quang Tri has been fined over VND300 million for the deforestation of over 1,300 square meters of land. The Quang Tri government on September 1 confirmed that it had levied a fine of VND197 million on the company for its deforestation of production and special-use forests. Besides this, the firm will have to pay an additional VND113.6 million, equivalent to the price of a crawler excavator, which was used for the deforestation, to replace the confiscated machine. The firm was also ordered to restore the status of the deforested land within 30 days from the date of the decision. A driver and a guard of the firm have been fined VND5 million each for their involvement, Tuoi Tre Online reported. Earlier,… Read full this story

Tourism firm fined over VND300 million for deforestation in Quang Tri have 295 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at September 1, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.