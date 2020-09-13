Through the lens of history

During Việt Nam’s wars of resistance and its process of national rebuilding, reporters from the Vietnam News Agency travelled wherever needed to record historic moments as they unfolded. Their photos have lived on and become an essential part of the historical record. Many photos received noble medals and prizes, as recognition from the Party, the State and the people. Such honours also affirm the prestige the national news agency held within the revolutionary press. COMPATRIOTS: A photo by Vũ Đình Hồng featuring President Hồ Chí Minh receiving heroes and heroines from the south in the President Palace in Hà Nội in November 1965. VNA/VNS File Photos A WAVE OF A BATON: This photo, considered a symbol of national solidarity, features President Hồ Chí Minh conducting the Việt Nam Symphony Orchestra in singing a song of solidarity at a gala celebrating the third National Party Congress in Bách Thảo Park, Hà Nội, on September 3, 1960. Photographer Lê Hồng Long was awarded the Hồ Chí Minh Prize in Literature & Arts, the highest award of its kind, for this photo MOMENT OF TRIUMPH: Việt Nam’s flag flying atop the French command bunker in Điện Biên Phủ, marking the… Read full this story

