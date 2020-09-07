Nation Three students die after school gate collapses in Lao Cai The Saigon Times Monday, Sep 7, 2020,18:44 (GMT+7) Three students die after school gate collapses in Lao CaiThe Saigon Times Residents gather at the scene of the accident, which killed three students in Lao Cai – PHOTO: LDO HCMC – The school gate of Ban Phung Kindergarten in the northern upland province of Lao Cai collapsed today, September 7, claiming the lives of three students and injuring three others. The incident occurred at 1.10 p.m. when the students of the kindergarten in Khanh Yen Thuong Commune in Van Ban District were enjoying their break. The three ill-fated victims included one four-year-old preschool student and two primary students, VnExpress news site reported, citing Nguyen Manh Thang, head of the Education and Training Division of Van Ban District. The injured, aged 4-6, were admitted to Van Ban General Hospital at 2.30 p.m. as they suffered chin and head injuries. Nguyen Thi Tram, the commune’s Party secretary, told Lao Dong Online that competent forces were investigating the cause of the collapse. The bodies of the deceased have yet to be handed over to their families, she said. The school gate is located on sloping land and… Read full this story

